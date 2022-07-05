What Happened to Michelle and Nayte’s House Down Payment After Split?

During the season 18 finale, ABC gave the couple $200,000 to put toward buying their first house together.

“That was gifted to both of us, and I think that’s something that is going to be decided how that’s going to be utilized, going forward,” Young said. “For me, personally, [I] haven’t officially decided but I kind of have started putting some different things in place to give back, you know, to build an organization or just promote the change that I’ve been talking about and I think that’d be something that I’d feel really good about.”

Young added that she’s been “crying on the phone with one of the producers,” asking whether she can “give the money to somebody else.”