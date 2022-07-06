How Michelle Is Coping After Breakup

Young said in July that she has good and bad days, noting she’s leaning on her inner circle and former Bachelorettes for support.

“Breakups suck. Breakups are awful,” she admitted. “They hurt, right? And I think what’s so difficult is that it sometimes feels like it’s not in your control. You wake up and you some days you just feel like, ‘OK, I just have to have time pass … give it time,’ but like, you can’t always speed up that time. You can’t always speed up healing, you can put in the work, but you can’t always speed it up. But it is this situation where I’m like, ‘This is not how the story ends for me.’ Where I’m at right now emotionally, mentally, like, how my heart feels — this is not how the story ends and I deserve to really make it to that point where I get those things.”