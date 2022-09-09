The Reality of Their ‘Ups and Downs’

“I miss the Michelle that I fell in love with. I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.” Nayte said during a September episode of the “Viall Files” podcast — his first interview since the split.

“Our relationship was tough. There’s lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights, and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye to eye,” he revealed to host Nick Viall. “It was rocky. … Don’t get me wrong, we had amazing moments in between rockiness, but it was rocky.”

The Canada native went on to explain that the two called it quits after spending time at Wango Tango in June 2022, noting he felt “so lost, so confused” after the pair found themselves arguing often.

“Long story short, the weekend was not a good weekend. Her and I are up late having very deep conversations. I think the day before I was having very deep conversations with her friends too, because her friends weren’t having a good time either. It was just a bad weekend for everybody,” he recalled of their getaway.

While the following weekend was the CMA Awards, the reality star revealed that he “didn’t feel comfortable” attending with Michelle so he broke up with over the phone, admitting it “was a dick move.”

Nayte also shared that while the “beginning of that relationship was probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced,” the twosome eventually just “stopped clicking.”

He added, I fell in love with this woman, and then, like, I’m not saying that she changed into, like, this terrible person, but it just wasn’t the same really quick — after everything was said and done, after the engagement, after we started going into just the everyday motion of [our] lives and not a televised relationship, but, like, a real relationship. Things just started to shift. … And I was so freaked out.”