‘You Think You Know Someone’

Young appeared to weigh in on her ex’s bombshell “Viall File” interview while attending the September 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. “It’s been really interesting,” she told Celeb Secrets on the red carpet of how she’s coping post-split. “You know, you go through something and you think you know someone. … There’s just always so much that is constantly happening or [things] trying to resurface. All I can do, truly, is [remember] I know how things went down. I know the other person knows what went down, and I can stay true to myself and really that’s all that I can do.”

While working through the public breakup was “hard,” the teacher said she was trying to focus on “healing” and wanted to “block out all the noise.” She continued: “Everyone thinks that they know what happen. … My mental well-being is not dependent on people other than myself.”