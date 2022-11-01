Migos’ Offset, Takeoff and Quavo’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

2015

Migos were playing at Georgia Southern University when the rap trio and 13 members of their crew were arrested for possession of marijuana and another controlled substance, possession of firearms within a school safety zone, possession of firearms during the commission of a crime and possession of firearms by convicted felons. Offset spent eight months in jail due to his prior issues with the law.

Quavo and Takeoff pleaded no contest and were fined. Offset spent eight months in jail due to his prior issues with the law. In exchange for all the other charges being dropped, Offset agreed to an Alford plea deal, pleading guilty to creating a riot in a penal institution without having to admit he committed the crime.