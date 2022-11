2017

Migos’ second album, Culture, was released in January. That month, Offset apologized for using the word “queers” in a song and claimed it wasn’t a reference to the LGBTQ community.

“I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. … To me that ‘queer’ I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd,” he said in a statement at the time. “I’m sorry.”