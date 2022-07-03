February 2020

While the parents of two initially wanted a “herd of kids,” they changed their minds after having back-to-back babies.

“We were like, ‘We’re gonna have so many,’” The Miz exclusively told Us. “Now we’re realizing having two is a whole new level of parenthood, realizing you only have a certain amount of time with one and then the other one needs another amount of time. If you go with so many kids, how much time do you really have to show the love and support that you feel they need to be successful in whatever they want to do? So it’s one of those things where we’re like, ‘We’ll see in time.’”