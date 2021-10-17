August 2017

The Spectacular Now star proposed to his longtime love while the pair were on a safari in South Africa.

“It was beautiful and everything, and then it’s like we’re doing an impromptu engagement shoot as our game guide is, like, putting down his gun for a second,” Teller recalled of the moment during an October 2017 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So, we had our game guide … You do, like, a coffee break after you do the morning sunrise safari and I said, ‘OK, wherever we’re going to be at, tie a rose to a tree and then put this note [with their anniversary date and the proposal date] on there.’ So, we had our coffee break and she sees the flower [and] she thought someone had died. She thought it was, like, an in memoriam kind of thing, and I’m just, like, staring.”