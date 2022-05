May 2022

“Miles and Keleigh work because they are both the goofiest of people,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us. “They are silly, always making jokes and doing little bits with each other. They know how to make each other laugh and have fun together.”

The insider added that the happy couple aren’t afraid to pack on the PDA. “They’re also always attached, kissing and touching each other and have a great physical chemistry.”