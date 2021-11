November 2021

The couple starred in Taylor Swift‘s surprise music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Blake Lively. Teller played the groom at a wedding seemingly crashed by his ex-girlfriend (Swift), while Sperry starred as the bride. “We love you so much @taylorswift ❤️❤️,” the model wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself in the video wearing the infamous “All Too Well” scarf.