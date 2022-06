2010

Teller made his major film debut in Rabbit Hole. He told The Daily Telegraph Australia in 2017 that his costar Kidman intentionally gave him the silent treatment on set at first.

“Nicole had an idea that she wanted us to develop a kind of relationship as our characters did,” he told the outlet. “But by the end of it at the wrap party, we were bowling together and laughing and talking about all these things. She’s absolutely different.”