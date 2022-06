2017

Teller and the Sperry got engaged at the Molori Safari Lodge on August 20 after dating since 2013. The Whiplash actor explained how he proposed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“We were on an African safari so I brought the ring to Africa, which I was a little nervous about. I had our guide early in the morning tie a rose to a tree, [and we] walked up to this nice scenic vista having coffee. She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died,” he joked.