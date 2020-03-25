Pets

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Adopted a New Puppy Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: See Their ‘Baby Bo’

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Introduce Fans to New Pup
 Courtesy of Cody Simpson/Instagram
Joining the Band

The newly adopted puppy eagerly watched as Simpson practiced guitar while social distancing.

