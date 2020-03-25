Pets

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Adopted a New Puppy Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: See Their ‘Baby Bo’

By
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Introduce Fans to New Pup
 Courtesy of Cody Simpson/Instagram
4
4 / 4

‘Sweet Son’

Simpson’s “sweet son” snuggled up on the couch as the songwriter was hard at work.  

Back to top