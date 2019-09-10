Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter A Timeline of Their Relationship

Pics Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Relationship By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos September 10, 2019 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Aurora Rose/WWD/Shutterstock 8 9 / 8 August 2019 The New Hampshire native tagged along with the Disney Channel alum and Tish for a mid-day meal. Back to top More News More Than 100 Shoppers Say This On-Sale Levi’s Jacket Is a ‘Must for Every Wardrobe’ This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News