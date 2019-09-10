Pics

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Relationship

By
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter A Timeline of Their Relationship
 Courtesy of Brandi Cyrus/Instagram
8
9 / 8

August 2019

The pair heated things up as they were photographed sharing a kiss during a vacation in Italy.

Back to top