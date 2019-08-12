Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: The Way They Were

Calling It Quits

The twosome split in September 2013. Cyrus opened up to Barbara Walters that December about getting engaged at 19 years old. “I was so scared of ever being alone, and I think, conquering that fear, this year, was actually bigger than any other transition that I had, this entire year,” she said during an appearance on Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013. “I don’t think I realized what 19 truly is, and I got engaged at 19, and I definitely wouldn’t change being engaged.”