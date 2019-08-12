Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: The Way They Were

Crazy Love

Multiple sources told Us Weekly in January 2016, issue that Hemsworth never gave up on Cyrus, even during her wildest phases. “He’s never met anyone quite like her who has that hold on him,” one insider told Us, while a second source said Cyrus “never really got over” Hemsworth. It took some acceptance of the actor to finally reconsider their romance. “He realizes she was growing up and experimenting; he took a step back and gave her time to do that,” the first source said. “Miley’s always had a special place in his heart.”