Love Lives

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: A Timeline of Their Relationship and Split

By
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Relationship Timeline updates
 MEGA
58
49 / 58
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Dating Around

Cyrus told Twitter followers to “get used to [her] dating” in October 2019 after she was spotted locking lips with longtime friend Cody Simpson.

“I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R … and meeting / trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she added. “Don’t f—king pity me, not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

Back to top