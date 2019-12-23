Dating Around

Cyrus told Twitter followers to “get used to [her] dating” in October 2019 after she was spotted locking lips with longtime friend Cody Simpson.

“I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R … and meeting / trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she added. “Don’t f—king pity me, not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”