Love Lives Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: A Timeline of Their Relationship and Split By Us Weekly Staff December 23, 2020 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Shutterstock (2) 58 56 / 58 Finalized Us confirmed in January 2020 that their divorce was finalized. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News