Her Side of the Story

The “Slide Away” songstress posted a lengthy rant on Twitter on August 22, 2019, in which she denied being unfaithful to Hemsworth. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she wrote in part. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”