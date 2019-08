Just the Two of Them

Though Hemsworth told GQ for its May/June 2019 issue that he hopes to have “10, 15, maybe 20” kids with Cyrus someday, a source told Us in May 2019 that the couple was content with their menagerie of animals. “Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time,” the source said, adding, “They consider their dogs to be their kids.”