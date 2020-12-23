Mourning the Relationship

Cyrus got candid about her relationship with Hemsworth during a lengthy interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in August 2020. In addition to dishing that her ex-husband was the first man she ever had sex with, she revealed she lied to him about her experience in the bedroom.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16 — it wasn’t Nick Jonas — but I ended up marrying the guy. So that’s pretty crazy,” Cyrus quipped. “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser. … I made someone up who I knew, then his friend [ended up] marrying him, so I had to say, at 25, that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie I held onto for 10 years, then I was like, no reason to dig old bones up, then it directly affected my life.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer also spoke about their split: “I had a very public, very big breakup that was a 10-year span of a relationship,” she said. “I tried not to get lost in the emotion … It’s like a death when you lose a loved one, it’s that deep. It feels like a death.”