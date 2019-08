Real Old Love

Their love was anything but fleeting. In his November 2015 Men's Fitness cover story, Hemsworth said his past relationship with Cyrus was the real deal. "I mean, look — we were together five years," he told the mag. "So I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be."