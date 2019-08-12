Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: The Way They Were

Same Couple, Different Status

Cyrus admitted in the March issue of Vanity Fair that married life with Hemsworth didn’t feel much different to her. “I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us,” she said. “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

She also credits the event for pushing the couple to seal the deal. “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be ‘in the now’ as much as possible.”