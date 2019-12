Sister-in-Law Shade

Elsa Pataky, the wife of Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, reflected on the split in a November 2019 interview. “After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, [Liam is] a little bit down, but he’s coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best.” Then she threw shade on Cyrus: “I think [Liam] deserves much better.”