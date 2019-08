What’s That Bling?

Following their reunion in Australia, Cyrus posted several photos of herself in Janaury 2016 sporting an eye-catching diamond ring on her left hand. The bauble looked suspiciously familiar; in fact, it looked just like the 3.5-carat, custom-designed Neil Lane sparkler that Hemsworth gave her in May 2012. A source confirmed to Us that the ring was, in fact, the engagement diamond that Hemsworth gave her when he first proposed.