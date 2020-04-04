News Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Deliver 120 Taco Meals to Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By Kathy Campbell April 4, 2020 Courtesy Cody Simpson/Instagram 4 3 / 4 A Helping Hand He shared a photo of the hospital workers about to dig into their lunch. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News