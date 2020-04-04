News

Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Deliver 120 Taco Meals to Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Drop Off 120 Taco Meals to Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Courtesy Cody Simpson/Instagram
4
2 / 4

Staying Safe

Cyrus also wore gloves as they loaded up their car with the provisions.

Back to top