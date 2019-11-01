Halloween

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Pack on the PDA in Perri Lister and Billy Idol Costumes on Halloween

By
Miley-Cyrus,-Cody-Simpson-Pack-on-the-PDA-on-Halloween
 Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Her Man

“My Idol,” Cyrus captioned a video of the twosome dancing to Idol’s 1992 hit “White Wedding.” 

 

Back to top