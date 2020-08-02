Love Lives Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s ‘Golden’ Romance in Photos By Sarah Hearon August 1, 2020 Courtesy of Nico Bassill/Instagram 15 11 / 15 March 2020 They visited an L.A. tattoo artist to get matching trident tattoos on their arms on March 3, 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News