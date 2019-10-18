Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s ‘Golden’ Romance in Photos

October 2019

The twosome were first spotted together at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles in October 2019.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection towards each other at all,” an onlooker told Us about the outing. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”