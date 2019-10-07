Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off for years after meeting on set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song, where they played Ronnie and Will, the lead roles, respectively. The Australian actor popped the question in May 2012, but the couple split in September 2013. Two years later, they were spotted hanging out once again and the former Disney star put her engagement ring back on shortly after. They got married in December 2018 after almost a decade of knowing each other. The duo shared the news of their separation in August 2019, and Hemsworth filed for divorce less than two weeks later.