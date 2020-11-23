Patrick Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger told Details that his “eye [was] set on Miley” in 2011, and the pair started dating over three years later. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had a brief fling during one of Cyrus’ breaks from Hemsworth, but they reconnected in 2014 and linked up for real. The Midnight Sun star was photographed doing body shots off a mystery girl in March 2015, which caused him and the So Undercover actress to call it quits. They attempted to reconcile, but ultimately split for good in April 2015 after five months together.