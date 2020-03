2012

Lovato admitted in January 2012 that the two Disney darlings didn’t have a perfect relationship.

“No matter how many times we fight, we will always be in each others’ lives,” Lovato told Seventeen at the time. “Miley and I are very strong-headed, so when we fight, it’s brutal and we’re like, ‘We’re never going to be friends again!’ Then two days later, we’re like, ‘I love you and I miss you!'”