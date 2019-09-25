Pets Miley Cyrus Hikes in the Grand Canyon and Gets Massage With Her Dog Bean: Photos By Jason Pham September 25, 2019 Courtesy Miley Cyrus/Instagram 5 6 / 5 A Little R&R Bean snoozed on Miley’s lap as she looked relaxed in a massage bed. Back to top More News What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101 Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News