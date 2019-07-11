How Her Parents’ Marriage Inspires Her

The musician pointed out that her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, have also always been “partners.”

“That’s why I like that word. ‘Husband and wife’ sounds like a cigarette commercial from the ’50s to me,” Cyrus explained. “I think about the song ‘Stand By Your Man’ a lot, and how it was one of my mom’s favorites. Did she even realize what it’s saying? Like, he’s going to get drunk and cheat on you, and when he comes home, you stand by your man because at the end of the day, he loves you. He’s just a man. He just had to have sex so bad that he forgot about your feelings.”