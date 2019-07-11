Inside Her ‘Complex’ Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she explained to the magazine. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f–king apron cooking dinner?”

Cyrus added that she made a “partner decision.”

“This is the person I feel has my back the most,” she said. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”