Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne and More Stars Who Hate Christmas

Colin Firth

The Mamma Mia! star told the Daily Mail in November 2009 that he isn’t interested in Yuletide celebrations. “I have a profound loathing of Christmas,” he said at the time. “It’s sad really. At this time of year, I am careful not to switch on the radio because those novelty jingles make me homicidal and plunge me into the heart of Scrooge territory. I think Christmas turns us all into Scrooge. Everyone is trying to throw happy stuff at you, and that’s when I come over all humbug.”