Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star now throws an annual tree-trimming party for her friends — but she used to despise her family’s yuletide traditions.

“When I was a kid, they used to make me belly dance. On Christmas Eve,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. “My dad’s whole side of the family is Greek, so I would dress up as a little Greek girl and then on Christmas, after taking belly-dancing classes, I would do that. It had nothing to do with Christmas, even. It was just, ‘Let’s humiliate Jen on Christmas.’”