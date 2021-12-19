Larry David

“I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine,” the Seinfeld creator wrote in a December 2021 Air Mail essay. “That’s why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas. There’s the loathsome music. The movies with their ridiculous, treacly sentiments. The presents—thinking about them, shopping for them (never without resentment), and the attendant pile of garbage that accumulates from opening them, an environmental disaster simultaneously taking place in living rooms across the country.”