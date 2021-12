Marion Cotillard

The Inception actress admitted that she’s “not a Christmas person” during a 2016 appearance on Live With Kelly.

“That was from a very young age,” she said. “I remember fighting with my mum because I didn’t want to get presents. … She was very mad at me and it was a fight every year because she couldn’t stand having me amongst the kids not having a present. And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything, I don’t want it.’”