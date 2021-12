Noel Gallagher

The Oasis singer doesn’t just hate Christmas, he hates it “with a passion.” In a 2017 speech, he referred to what many consider the most wonderful time of the year as a “f–king stain on society” that includes “too much food, too much ‘We Are The World,’ the jumpers, the TV presenters, the s–t adverts, the f–king weather.” Tell us how you really feel, Noel.