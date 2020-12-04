Her Relationship With Dua Lipa

Cyrus’ “Prisoner” collaborator has been linked to Anwar Hadid since June 2019. When asked by Stern about their relationship, the Hannah Montana alum clarified that she “did not have sex” with Lipa, but she’s attracted to her.

“Dua Lipa constantly reminds me. She gives me the ‘in your dreams.’ I’ve never actually had a wet dream about Dua Lipa. That’s something that she’s projecting onto me. I did not get to have sex with her unfortunately,” she quipped. “I don’t really wanna f–k Dua Lipa that much. I think I know her too well as a friend. … But I definitely like kind of pretending that we have because it ends up getting us a lot of views on our music video. So, it’s just manipulation, just the standard pop-culture manipulation. Ok, I kind of want to f–k her, like, 5 percent. The more and more I’m thinking about it, I kind of do.”