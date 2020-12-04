On Breaking Her Sobriety

Cyrus told Stern that she doesn’t consider herself an alcoholic, but drinking has a negative effect on her relationships. During her interview with Rolling Stone, she admitted that she drank in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks,” she said. “Haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive. Things f—king happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs.”