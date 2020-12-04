On Her Disney Scandals

Cyrus made headlines a lot in her teens, including for racy photos leaking online and controversial performance of “Party in the USA” at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. She told Rolling Stone about how her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, handled the scandals behind-the-scenes.

“My dad ignored it because it’s just like any teenage girl and their dad’s like, ‘Let’s please not have this conversation.’ My mom, I think it made her really angry. I think even she felt it could be distracting from what I was doing,” she said. “She knew the voice and talents that I could showcase. She was like, ‘What the f—k? You have the biggest song. Can you just make it about the song? Why do you have to make it about being a stripper?’”