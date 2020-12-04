Confessions

Miley Cyrus Talks Trying to ‘Save’ Herself With Liam Hemsworth Marriage, Admits She ‘Kind of’ Wants to ‘F—k’ Dua Lipa and More Revelations

Miley Cyrus at Grammys 2018 Miley Cyrus Revelations
 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
On Sex in Quarantine, Future Relationships

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” she told Stern. “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people. It’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f—ked up.”

 

Cyrus, who noted she’s “had relationships with all genders,” added that she’s “in the mood for some D” right now. “But I’m down for whatever, honestly,” she concluded.

 

