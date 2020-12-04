On Writing ‘Angels Like You’

Cyrus told Rolling Stone that “Angels Like You,” which was almost her first single off Plastic Hearts, is about how she’s been labeled “crazy” over the years.

“It was that I was crazy, that I was, even at some points, cold or unable to settle down,” she said. “I’m the stereotype. I’m what you thought I’d be, I’m everything they said I would be. I had some guilt or shame with that song in the way that it’s written, but now that I listen to it, it is actually apologetic. It is saying, ‘It’s not your fault I ruin everything, and it’s not your fault that I can’t be what you need.’ My independence and, I guess, my survivalist instincts make it where I can seem selfish.”