Miley Cyrus Talks Trying to ‘Save’ Herself With Liam Hemsworth Marriage, Admits She ‘Kind of’ Wants to ‘F—k’ Dua Lipa and More Revelations

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
On Writing ‘WTF Do I Know’ About Liam

Cyrus confirmed to Stern that “WTF Do I Know” is about Hemsworth, including the lyric, “I don’t even miss you.” She noted, however, that she doesn’t always feel that way about her former spouse. “It’s not that it’s how I feel every second of the day, it’s how I felt for a moment,” she explained. “That works as some sort of protective armor and there’s a sense of myself that does feel that way. A record is all of these mason jars filled with something that lights up, that you catch something that’s kind of magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time.”

 

Cyrus continued: “Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”

