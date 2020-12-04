On Writing ‘WTF Do I Know’ About Liam

Cyrus confirmed to Stern that “WTF Do I Know” is about Hemsworth, including the lyric, “I don’t even miss you.” She noted, however, that she doesn’t always feel that way about her former spouse. “It’s not that it’s how I feel every second of the day, it’s how I felt for a moment,” she explained. “That works as some sort of protective armor and there’s a sense of myself that does feel that way. A record is all of these mason jars filled with something that lights up, that you catch something that’s kind of magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time.”

Cyrus continued: “Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”